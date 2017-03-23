Former Tyler pharmacist sentenced for 2013 knife assault on wife, daughter
According to Smith County Assistant District Attorney Lucas Machicek, Lamea is sentenced to: 21 years on aggravated sexual assault 10 years on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon 10 years on another aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Related: Tyler pharmacist arrested for assaulting wife and child with knife
