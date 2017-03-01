Fit City Fit for Life Youth Art Conte...

Fit City Fit for Life Youth Art Contest now open to K-12 students

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Branch Manager Sarah Parlett sorts through winning entries in the Fit City Fit For Life Art Contest on Thursday at East Texas Professional Credit Union on Rice Road in Tyler. The top entries in the first-time contest will on display in the offices of the credit union, one of the sponsors of the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Wed nicoleg 24
Commissioner Cary Nix Feb 27 SmithCounty Watch... 1
Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15) Feb 18 Kay 2
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) Feb 12 Curious 15
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Feb 9 SortingHat 269
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Feb 8 Inquisitor 2
Bob Brackeen (Jan '15) Feb 1 Buford 13
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Smith County was issued at March 02 at 10:10AM CST

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,837 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC