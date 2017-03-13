Female Victim Now Charged with Aggravated Robbery
Tyler police determined that the female who was robbed at knife point in Cumberland Park Shopping Center was actually a co-conspirator with Chad Boening of Dallas. She is identified as Jamie Hardy, W/F, born 05/23/1983, of Tyler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
