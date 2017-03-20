Fashion retailer H&M to open in The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler
H&M, the upscale fashion retailer, will open a 20,000-square-foot store in The Village at Cumberland Park said Monday. The store is scheduled to open in the fall.
