ETMC offers free seminar on movement disorders
East Texas Medical Center will offer a free Knowledge First Forum on movement disorders with Dr. George Plotkin, with the ETMC Neurological Institute, on Tuesday, April 4, at noon in the ETMC Pavilion in Tyler. The phrase "movement disorders" refers to a group of neurological conditions that cause abnormal voluntary or involuntary movements, or slow, reduced movements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|9 hr
|smithc9211
|27
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 6
|Notedwilliamskid
|13
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb '17
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC