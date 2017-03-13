ETMC offers free seminar on movement ...

ETMC offers free seminar on movement disorders

Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

East Texas Medical Center will offer a free Knowledge First Forum on movement disorders with Dr. George Plotkin, with the ETMC Neurological Institute, on Tuesday, April 4, at noon in the ETMC Pavilion in Tyler. The phrase "movement disorders" refers to a group of neurological conditions that cause abnormal voluntary or involuntary movements, or slow, reduced movements.

