ETMC awards

ETMC Tyler recently honored 103 team members with pins for their years of service, ranging from 10 to 35 years, during its semi-annual awards banquet at the ETMC Pavilion. Precious McCaney, housekeeping; Sally Ludlow, RN, nursing services; and Patti Fikes, RN, ETMC Behavioral Health, received 35-year pins from ETMC President/CEO Elmer G. Ellis.
