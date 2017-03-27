East Texas Symphony Orchestra announces 2017-2018 season
Kathjryn garvin/photo illustration with courtesy photos Richard Lee returns as the conductor and music director for East Texas Symphony Orchestra's 2017-2018 season. It includes a salute to veterans on Nov. 11. Top, Percussionist Evelyn Glennie will perform Jan. 20, 2018.
