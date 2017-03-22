East Texas man accused of setting a person on fire
A 25-year-old East Texas man was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Monday after officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said he intentionally set someone on fire. Austin Taylor, who law enforcement officials said lives in Tyler and Bullard, is in the Smith County Jail facing two aggravated assault charges.
