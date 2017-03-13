East Texas foster youth celebrate pro...

East Texas foster youth celebrate prom at Lake Tyler Petroleum Club

9 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

More than 70 people dressed in evening gowns and tuxedos celebrated the fifth annual prom for Tyler youth from foster care at the Lake Tyler Petroleum Club on March 4. BCFS Health and Human Services-Tyler along with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the Child Welfare Boards of Camp, Russ and Franklin counties put on the Carnival in Wonderland prom.

