East Texas Food Bank needs volunteers...

East Texas Food Bank needs volunteers for Summer Food Program

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The East Texas Food Bank is seeking volunteers to help administer its Summer Food Program because the city of Tyler will be unable to provide staff as it has in past years. In the past the food bank provided the food and the city provided the staff to supervise the program and provide recreational activities for the low-income families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Mar 11 colleenscott4216 25
News Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07) Mar 6 Notedwilliamskid 13
Commissioner Cary Nix Feb 27 SmithCounty Watch... 1
Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15) Feb 18 Kay 2
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) Feb 12 Curious 15
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Feb '17 SortingHat 269
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Egypt
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,779 • Total comments across all topics: 279,537,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC