East Texans say Toll 49 may be more dangerous than Hwy 31
East Texans have long known Highway 31 east of Tyler as "Bloody 31" due to the many deadly wrecks over the years, but a different road is quickly taking on that reputation. By comparison, in that same stretch of time, there have been ten fatal wrecks on Highway 31 East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Notedwilliamskid
|13
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 1
|nicoleg
|24
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC