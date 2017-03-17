East Texans say Toll 49 may be more d...

East Texans say Toll 49 may be more dangerous than Hwy 31

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

East Texans have long known Highway 31 east of Tyler as "Bloody 31" due to the many deadly wrecks over the years, but a different road is quickly taking on that reputation. By comparison, in that same stretch of time, there have been ten fatal wrecks on Highway 31 East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07) Mon Notedwilliamskid 13
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Mar 1 nicoleg 24
Commissioner Cary Nix Feb 27 SmithCounty Watch... 1
Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15) Feb 18 Kay 2
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) Feb 12 Curious 15
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Feb 9 SortingHat 269
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Feb 8 Inquisitor 2
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,889 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC