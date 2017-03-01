East Texans prepare for Ash Wednesday with Shrove Tuesday
The Rev. Matt Boulter, left, draws the sign of a cross in ashes on Garett Cassity's forehead on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016, during an Ash Wednesday observance in downtown Tyler, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|46 min
|nicoleg
|24
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Mon
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC