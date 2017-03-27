Early spring: Get a jump on East Texas Giving Day this year
As the azaleas in my yard attest, spring came a little early this year. There are still beautiful flowers and trees in abundance around town , but the brief annual burst of azaleas was just slightly ahead of the festivities that are carefully planned to celebrate them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does any remember the star day boot camp (Mar '14)
|Mar 25
|Mike
|7
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|14
|Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|36
|Kerry Cook case
|Mar 23
|ABC
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 15
|smithc9211
|27
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb '17
|Kay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC