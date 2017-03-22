E. Texans on neighbor: 'Someone is going to kill him, or he is going to kill someone'
It's a nationwide issue: What can be done to help people who may be mentally unstable, before tragic consequences that may have been avoidable occur? Some East Texans are looking for answers after they say a man has made them feel threatened where they live. Neighbors who live along Kingspark Drive in south Tyler tell us over the past few years their neighbor has beaten on doors, set fires in his yard, and broken windows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10)
|Mar 16
|Deonna Black
|35
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 15
|smithc9211
|27
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 6
|Notedwilliamskid
|13
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb '17
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb '17
|SortingHat
|269
