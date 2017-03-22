E. Texans on neighbor: 'Someone is go...

E. Texans on neighbor: 'Someone is going to kill him, or he is going to kill someone'

It's a nationwide issue: What can be done to help people who may be mentally unstable, before tragic consequences that may have been avoidable occur? Some East Texans are looking for answers after they say a man has made them feel threatened where they live. Neighbors who live along Kingspark Drive in south Tyler tell us over the past few years their neighbor has beaten on doors, set fires in his yard, and broken windows.

