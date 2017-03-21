Downtown Wine Swirl seeks art for lim...

Downtown Wine Swirl seeks art for limited-edition poster

The City of Tyler Main Street Department is seeking artwork to feature in a commemorative limited-edition poster print as part of its fourth annual Downtown Tyler Wine Swirl. Artists are invited to submit images of their artwork in a contest to select a work of art to be reproduced for the print.

