Departing guests mourn Waldorf Astoria as it closes for makeover

19 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

There were no vacancies Wednesday at the Waldorf Astoria, with the Art Deco landmark occupied by a whiff of nostalgia and a sense of loss. The famed Park Ave. hotel, home across the decades to presidents from Hoover to Obama and stars from Marilyn Monroe to Frank Sinatra, closed its doors for a two-year major makeover.

Comments made yesterday: 24,647 • Total comments across all topics: 279,261,495

