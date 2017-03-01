Departing guests mourn Waldorf Astoria as it closes for makeover
There were no vacancies Wednesday at the Waldorf Astoria, with the Art Deco landmark occupied by a whiff of nostalgia and a sense of loss. The famed Park Ave. hotel, home across the decades to presidents from Hoover to Obama and stars from Marilyn Monroe to Frank Sinatra, closed its doors for a two-year major makeover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Wed
|nicoleg
|24
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC