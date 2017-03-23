Crews extinguish house fire in north Tyler
Multiple crews from the Tyler Fire Department responded to a house fire, north of downtown Thursday evening. Fire engines were called to the 1300 block of North Confederate Avenue, off Gentry Parkway, before 11:30 p.m. The building was fully involved in flames when crews arrived at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|19 hr
|tyler sux
|14
|Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10)
|19 hr
|tyler sux
|36
|Kerry Cook case
|Thu
|ABC
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 15
|smithc9211
|27
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb '17
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Curious
|15
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC