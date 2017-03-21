City of Tyler approves $4 million construction contract of new pump station

At the Council meeting on Wednesday, March 22, Tyler Mayor Martin Heines and the Tyler City Council awarded a construction contract to Gracon Construction, Inc. for the Golden Road Backwash Pump Station and Clearwell Baffles project for the amount of $4,435,000. Currently, water from the water distribution system is used as the source for filter backwash supply water.

