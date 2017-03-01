Christus Trinity Mother Frances takes breast exams to rural areas with new mobile mammography unit
The Hologic Genesis Full Field Digital Mammography unit in the new CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Ross Breast Center mobile Mammography coach was unveiled at the Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital Thursday, March 2, 2017 in Tyler. The registration area of the new CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Ross Breast Center mobile Mammography coach was unveiled at the Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital Thursday, March 2, 2017 in Tyler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Wed
|nicoleg
|24
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC