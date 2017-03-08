Christus Trinity Mother Frances launches $90M expansion for Tyler hospital, names new CEO
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital soon will begin a $90 million expansion project, adding a new emergency room and ICU beds to the hospital at South Beckham Avenue and East Dawson Street. That expansion will be led by Chris Glenney, the new president and CEO of Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System.
