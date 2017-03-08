Christus Mother Frances Hospital announced as one of the Nation's 100 top hospitals
Tyler has been named one of the nation's 100 Top Hospitals by Truven Health Analytics for the seventh time. The hospital earned this award in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016 before this seventh honor.
