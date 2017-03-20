Chick-fil-A gives back with warm meals for the Salvation Army

A Chick-Fil-A cow sits with kids as they enjoy a meal as part of the Salvation Army after school program at the Salvation Army in Tyler, Texas, on Monday, March 20, 2017. The Chick-fil-A locations on Broadway Avenue and Troup Highway worked together on a soup drive and raised a total of 5,116 bowls of soup to donate to the Salvation Army.

