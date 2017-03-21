Changes on the way for problematic Ty...

Changes on the way for problematic Tyler road

Residents and management at one Tyler apartment complex are frustrated after a car drove into one of the apartment buildings, and it wasn't the first such wreck. The crash happened in the 1500 block of Grande Boulevard in Tyler at the Grade Hill Estates.

