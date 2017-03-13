Catholics get a pass to celebrate St. Patricka s Day
Bishop Joseph Strickland issued a decree giving East Texas Catholics in the Diocese of Tyler's 33 counties permission to eat meat on Friday, March 17, St. Patrick's Day, if they so choose provided they abstain from meat on the day before or the day after. It also calls for them to celebrate responsibly.
