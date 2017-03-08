Caldwell Elementary showcases the news through dance
Students perform "Disco Inferno" during the Caldwell Dance Showcase at Caldwell Auditorium in Tyler, Texas, on Thursday, March 9, 2017. Over 600 elementary students, their teachers and a few surprise guests performed during the program, which was themed "In The News."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 6
|Notedwilliamskid
|13
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 1
|nicoleg
|24
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC