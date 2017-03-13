Brookshire's accepting applications for 13th World War II Heroes Flight
Officials with Brookshire Grocery Co. today announced plans for the 13th Brookshire's/Super 1 Foods World War II Heroes Flight, which will take WWII veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorial built in their honor, along with several other sites.
