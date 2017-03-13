Brook Hill students create messages of hope for foster children
When foster children at the Refuge of Light Club House look up, they will see messages of hope thanks to one group of students. Brook Hill School fourth- and fifth-graders have been painting ceiling tiles as part of their art class community service project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 11
|colleenscott4216
|25
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 6
|Notedwilliamskid
|13
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb '17
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC