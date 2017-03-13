Breckenridge Village of Tyler to host 12th annual Ladies Spring...
Breckenridge Village of Tyler will host its 12th annual Ladies Spring Luncheon at 11:30 a.m., April 7 at KE Bushman's Celebration Center, 1565 FM 2493, Bullard. The event, themed "Joy for Your Journey," will benefit adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities served at Breckenridge and the guest speaker will be Christian comedian Karen Mayer Cunningham.
