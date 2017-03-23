BBB to Host Secure Your ID Day in Tyler
Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas is part of an expansive network of local BBBs across North America that collaborates to produce this bi-annual shred day event. The program is a BBB-branded identity theft, fraud prevention and educational initiative that features on-site document destruction and distribution of identity protection tips and resources to local communities.
Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
