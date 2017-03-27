Bathroom bill blocked from unrelated proposal
The Texas House's Republican speaker has thwarted a tea party-backed effort to tack "bathroom bill" restrictions onto an unrelated measure regulating the agency overseeing oil and gas. Rep. Matt Schafer, of Tyler, sought to ban transgender Texans from using public restrooms of their choice as part of a sweeping Railroad Commission bill.
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does any remember the star day boot camp (Mar '14)
|Mar 25
|Mike
|7
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|14
|Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|36
|Kerry Cook case
|Mar 23
|ABC
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 15
|smithc9211
|27
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb '17
|Kay
|2
