Austin Bank announced as Laureate of the Year

14 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Junior Achievement of the Greater Tyler Area honored Austin Bank as its 2017 Business Hall of Fame Laureate this Thursday, March 30th, at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. Hibbs-Hallmark and Company is the presenting sponsor for Thursday's banquet, providing a $10,000 donation on March 3 to Junior Achievement board members.

