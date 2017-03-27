Arp Police Department investigating off duty Tyler Animal Control Officer who shot a pitt bull
The Arp Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a pet pit bull by an off duty Tyler animal control officer. Arp Assistant Police Chief Johnny Vargas confirmed in a press release Monday police are in the process of interviewing those who witnessed the shooting Saturday on Forrest Street in Arp, but he did not provide any further information related to the incident.
