a oeThings with Wingsa exhibit opens at Gallery Main Street
Gallery Main Street's newest exhibit, "Things with Wings," will open with a reception for the public on Saturday, March 11, 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the Gallery, 110 W. Erwin St. The reception will feature an opportunity to meet the artists and purchase artwork. Best in Show will be announced at approximately 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
