3 victims injured during wreck on W Gentry Pkwy, Hwy 271 in Tyler
At around 11 a.m., a grey Nissan traveling east on Martin Luther King Boulevard crashed into a black Ford Taurus, after the Nissan lost control of its vehicle. According to officers, good Samaritans on scene helped push the Ford Taurus back to its normal side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does any remember the star day boot camp (Mar '14)
|Mar 25
|Mike
|7
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|14
|Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|36
|Kerry Cook case
|Mar 23
|ABC
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 15
|smithc9211
|27
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb '17
|Kay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC