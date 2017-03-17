$17.6M Hwy 69 improvements set to begin in Wells
Construction in Wells could soon cause headaches for motorists but officials with the Texas Department of Transportation believe it will be more positive in the long term. A crowd of several dozen packed into the Rube Sessions Memorial Library for the announcement that construction will soon begin on U.S. Highway 69 that will take the 3 mile stretch through Wells from two lanes to four lanes.
