1 stabbed in assault in Palestine, suspect arrested
PALESTINE - One person was sent to a Tyler hospital after being stabbed several times during an assault in Palestine on March 2. According to Palestine police, officers were called to an aggravated assault in the 300 block of McClellan Street. They found a victim who had been stabbed several times in the abdomen, and the suspect had fled the scene.
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 1
|nicoleg
|24
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
