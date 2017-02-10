We are Family, black history exhibit ...

We are Family, black history exhibit draws crowd at Glass Recreation Center

13 hrs ago

Tyler's Glass Recreation booths setup with with African American displays for visitors to look at brought by Marlondos Fields, Owner of Yesterdays tomorrow, a mobile African American Museum. Abeni Johnson, Dyamond Taylor, Earlyssa Cooper, Ramonalisa Cummings.

Tyler, TX

