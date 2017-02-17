Water well owner training set for March 2 in Tyler
Anyone interested in private water well management is invited to a Texas Well Owner Network training March 2 in Tyler. The training, which is free and open to the public, will be from 1-5 p.m. in Building C at the East Texas State Fair, 2112 W. Front St. 'The TWON program is for Texas residents who depend on household wells for their water needs, so they can learn about improving and protecting their community water resources,' said Drew Gholson, AgriLife Extension program specialist and network coordinator, College Station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|25 min
|Narva Robertson
|2
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|Kay
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC