Water well owner training set for March 2 in Tyler

Anyone interested in private water well management is invited to a Texas Well Owner Network training March 2 in Tyler. The training, which is free and open to the public, will be from 1-5 p.m. in Building C at the East Texas State Fair, 2112 W. Front St. 'The TWON program is for Texas residents who depend on household wells for their water needs, so they can learn about improving and protecting their community water resources,' said Drew Gholson, AgriLife Extension program specialist and network coordinator, College Station.

