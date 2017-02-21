UT Tyler improves lives of peripheral...

UT Tyler improves lives of peripheral neuropathy patients through Tai Chi

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Joyce Ballard practices tai chi at the University of Texas at Tyler Tuesday Feb. 21, 2017. The class started as a three month study on the effects of tai chi on patients with peripheral neuropathy and is continued as a community service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler 7 hr Kate The Great 20
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15) Feb 18 Kay 2
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) Feb 12 Curious 15
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Feb 9 SortingHat 269
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Feb 8 Inquisitor 2
Bob Brackeen (Jan '15) Feb 1 Buford 13
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,524 • Total comments across all topics: 279,093,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC