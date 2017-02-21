UT Tyler active shooter alert accidentally sent out

Students gather near the nursing building on the UT-Tyler campus after an alert, later declared a false alarm, was issued. SARAH MILLER/STAFF University of Texas at Tyler nursing students Kim Jongsma and Abbey McDaniel stand outside of the David G. and Jacqueline Braithwaite Building after an all alert was given following an emergency alert on the campus Thursday Feb. 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.