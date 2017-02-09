Tyler TV exec to speak here

Pat Stacey, vice-president and general manager of KLTV-TV and KTRE-TV in Tyler, will be guest speaker for the Gilmer Area Chamber of Commerce's 2017 annual membership banquet Feb. 9. The program will begin at 7 p.m. at the Gilmer Civic Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and serving of the buffet dinner begins at 6:15 p.m. Advance tickets are available at the chamber office for $18.

