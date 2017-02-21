Tyler trash bills likely to increase after city returns to twice-weekly holiday pickup
A year ago, the city started a holiday trash pilot program, where solid waste crews would pick up residential trash once a week on holiday weeks, instead of the regular two. "I applaud you for doing the pilot program," Councilman Don Warren told Solid waste Director Russ Jackson before the vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|3 hr
|Kate The Great
|20
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC