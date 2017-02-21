Tyler trash bills likely to increase ...

Tyler trash bills likely to increase after city returns to twice-weekly holiday pickup

Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

A year ago, the city started a holiday trash pilot program, where solid waste crews would pick up residential trash once a week on holiday weeks, instead of the regular two. "I applaud you for doing the pilot program," Councilman Don Warren told Solid waste Director Russ Jackson before the vote.

