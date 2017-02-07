Tyler Resident honored with award
Tyler resident, Elias Schulze will be honored at the Georgetown University Alumni Association Awards Banquet in Washington, D.C., with an Alumni Service Recognition Award. Selected by GUAA's Board of Governors, these awards recognize Georgetown University alumni for their professional achievements and outstanding service to the Georgetown community.
