Tyler police searching for driver who collided with ice cream truck, two other suspects
Tyler police say they are searching for three suspects who they believe were involved in a Monday afternoon wreck with an ice cream truck and a pursuit. Tyler Police Department Officer Don Martin says officers engaged in a brief pursuit with the driver of a silver SUV on Palace and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
