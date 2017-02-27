Tyler police searching for driver who...

Tyler police searching for driver who collided with ice cream truck, two other suspects

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Tyler police say they are searching for three suspects who they believe were involved in a Monday afternoon wreck with an ice cream truck and a pursuit. Tyler Police Department Officer Don Martin says officers engaged in a brief pursuit with the driver of a silver SUV on Palace and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Commissioner Cary Nix 11 hr SmithCounty Watch... 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Sun Crystal 23
Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15) Feb 18 Kay 2
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) Feb 12 Curious 15
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Feb 9 SortingHat 269
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Feb 8 Inquisitor 2
Bob Brackeen (Jan '15) Feb 1 Buford 13
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,132 • Total comments across all topics: 279,196,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC