Tyler police investigating recorded fight at college apartment complex

According to Don Martin, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call at The Reserve apartment complex near The University of Texas at Tyler. Police say they have a copy of a video posted to Twitter showing the fight but have not identified anyone in the video.

