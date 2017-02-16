Tyler police identify crossing guard ...

Tyler police identify crossing guard struck by vehicle, driver cited

On Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 7:15 a.m. Tyler Police responded to the area of SSE Loop 323 and Roanoke Street on a school crossing guard that had been struck in the northbound lanes of Loop 323 as he was crossing children across the designated crosswalk. The driver identified as Trupti Madane , age 26 of Tyler, told officers that she didn't see him in the roadway as she turned onto the Loop from Fairfax Street.

