Tyler PD: 1 killed in single-vehicle wreck on W. Gentry Pkwy
One person is dead and four others are in the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in Tyler on Thursday, according to Tyler Police Department. According to Michael Malone with the Tyler PD, the driver veered across the southeast bound lanes and struck a guide wire for a telephone pole.
