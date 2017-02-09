Tyler PD: 1 killed in single-vehicle ...

Tyler PD: 1 killed in single-vehicle wreck on W. Gentry Pkwy

One person is dead and four others are in the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in Tyler on Thursday, according to Tyler Police Department. According to Michael Malone with the Tyler PD, the driver veered across the southeast bound lanes and struck a guide wire for a telephone pole.

