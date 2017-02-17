Tyler native and future U.S. Navy sailor given commander's coin for...
Zachary Holt, 20, of Tyler, enjoyed his experience as a college student at Texas State University, but felt he needed to take his life in a different direction to fulfill his true purpose. "I always had the military in my head," Zachary said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC