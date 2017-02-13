Tyler ISD Board of Trustees votes to put $198 million bond to replace high schools on May 6 ballot
The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to put a $198 million bond package to renovate its high schools on the May ballot. The bond would fund renovations to Robert E. Lee and John Tyler High Schools, expanding their capacity, upgrading safety and efficiency features and improving traffic flow.
