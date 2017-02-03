Tyler hiring freezes not enough to co...

Tyler hiring freezes not enough to cover budget gap, city officials optimistic

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Hiring freezes may not be enough to make up for a budget deficit in the city of Tyler, but officials are cautiously optimistic things will turn around. The city has had a hard year of declining sales tax, which make up 42 percent of the city's budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Fri VanPhartzz 1,086
Bob Brackeen (Jan '15) Wed Buford 13
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) Feb 1 LOL 12
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Jan 28 Travler 1
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Jan 14 Frustrated 265
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Jan 6 enyi16 30
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,345 • Total comments across all topics: 278,554,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC