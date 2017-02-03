Tyler hiring freezes not enough to cover budget gap, city officials optimistic
Hiring freezes may not be enough to make up for a budget deficit in the city of Tyler, but officials are cautiously optimistic things will turn around. The city has had a hard year of declining sales tax, which make up 42 percent of the city's budget.
